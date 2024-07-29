Pat McAfee and crew say the Cleveland Browns have a chance to make noise in the AFC this season. (edited) (1:55)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who has undergone two knee surgeries on his left knee since last September, has "a little way to go" in his rehab, general manager Andrew Berry said Monday.

Chubb was seen Friday running full-speed sprints and doing light agility work in a post-practice workout -- eight months removed from his second procedure.

"We're really happy to see where he is as we enter camp and we look forward to him to continue to improve the health of the knee," Berry said.

The Browns placed Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp and haven't given a definite timeline for his return.

While the team expects Chubb to play in 2024, Berry said they would deal with the return timeline "day by day."

Chubb, 28, had rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four straight seasons before 2023, including a career-high 1,525 yards in 2022. It's his second significant left knee injury; he also tore his MCL, PCL and LCL at the University of Georgia in 2015.