GLENDALE, Ariz. -- About two weeks after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL draft, second-year linebacker BJ Ojulari's phone buzzed.

It was a message from Arizona's equipment manager, Jeff Schwimmer, letting Ojulari know that Harrison Jr. was going to text him to talk about his jersey number, No. 18.

Both players wore the number in college -- Ojulari during his last year with the LSU Tigers and Harrison Jr. throughout his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Harrison Jr. was hoping to continue wearing it in the NFL.

After the new teammates, both of whom were new to this type of situation, chatted over text, they got on a call to talk about it further.

"We had a great conversation," Harrison Jr. said.

The two played against each other in high school in 2019, when Ojulari's Marietta High School and Harrison Jr.'s St. Joseph's Prep were both nationally ranked. Therefore, there was already a relationship, Harrison Jr. said.

"We was just chopping it up," Ojulari said. "We got to talking about the number."

After their college careers, the No. 18 was significant to both of them.

Ojulari was awarded the coveted number by Tigers coach Brian Kelly as an honor during his last season at LSU in 2022. The honor is bestowed on the best all-around player both on and off the field, according to Ojulari. The player's character, academic and leadership traits are all considered, Ojulari explained.

Last year, according to LSU's website, Kelly said the number "represents the traits and spirit associated with a successful program." LSU won the SEC Western Division title when Ojulari wore it.

After he wore the number in 2022, Ojulari continued wearing it as a rookie in the NFL. He believes he's one of the first LSU players to wear No. 18 in college and the pros.

"It meant everything to me," Ojulari said. "It was really important to me.

"It was such a blessing to have number 18, wearing number 18 my first year. I'm always gonna cherish that rookie jersey, just that number 18. So, it meant everything to me."

When Harrison Jr. asked for it, Ojulari felt it was the right thing to give it to him.

"He's a great guy," Ojulari said. "I feel like he deserves it. He's gonna be [instrumental] for us in the offensive strike. So, it was a no-brainer. The team comes first and whatever I can do to make us more successful, I'll do."

However, before he gave it up, Ojulari checked with Schwimmer to see what numbers were available, which is how Ojulari landed in No. 9. No money was exchanged between the two players nor was any sort of deal made.

"It wasn't a hard decision," Ojulari said.

And Harrison Jr. was appreciative to be able to continue wearing his college number.

"I can't be more grateful and appreciative for him to allow me to get that number 18," Harrison Jr. said. "I know it means a lot to him."