Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons vows his verbal altercation with a radio host will never happen again. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons addressed the media Wednesday to apologize for a verbal altercation with a local radio host a day before.

"That's not who I am or who I want to be seen as," Simmons said. "At the end of the day, I take full accountability of my actions on the field, and I promise that won't ever happen again."

On Tuesday, Simmons approached Buck Reising, the radio host, after practice while he was live on the air about a post he made on social media. The verbal altercation came after Simmons got into two scuffles on back-to-back plays during the team period of Tuesday's practice. Simmons was allowed to remain in practice after Titans coach Brian Callahan yelled at the team.

The Titans public relations team made arrangements for Simmons to speak to the host before practice Wednesday.

"He has an understanding of where I'm coming from and I have an understanding where he comes from," Simmons said. "He has a job and I have a job."

Simmons is a three-time team captain and signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension before last season. A knee injury caused Simmons to miss the final five games last season. Simmons finished with 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, and 11 quarterback hits.