WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman left practice in an ambulance Thursday morning after he "sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain," the team said in a statement.

X-rays and CT scans were negative, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Foreman is expected to be released from Carilion Roanoke (Virginia) Memorial Hospital sometime Thursday and return to the team.

The injury occurred toward the end of punt period. Trainers placed Foreman, 28, on a backboard, and he was carted off the field and subsequently put into an ambulance and transported to the hospital via helicopter.

The Browns said earlier Thursday that Foreman had movement in all extremities.

The Browns have been practicing at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia since last Thursday. The team took a knee and said a prayer for Foreman at the conclusion of practice.

Foreman, a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2017 draft, signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March.

Last season, he rushed for 425 yards and scored five touchdowns (four rushing) for the Chicago Bears. He has rushed for 2,326 yards and has 17 touchdowns (14 rushing) over six seasons.