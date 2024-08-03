Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- After nine practices in training camp, including a 90-minute, intrasquad scrimmage Saturday in sweltering conditions, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made people forget that he's coming back from a major injury.

"He looks like he never missed any time," coach Robert Saleh said after the scrimmage.

Torn Achilles? What torn Achilles?

The 40-year-old Rodgers, nearly 11 months removed from surgery, hasn't missed a single rep in camp. The scrimmage provided the heaviest workload of the summer, as the Rodgers-led offense ran 42 plays over four possessions, including a two-minute drill at the end of the session.

He played primarily from the pocket, but there were a couple of plays in which he was flushed and threw on the move. He showed no ill effects from his Achilles injury that occurred on the fourth snap of the 2023 season.

"He's an impressive dude," Saleh said. "He's a Hall of Famer for a reason."

Rodgers underwent surgery last Sept. 13 and made it back to practice late in the season -- he was the scout-team quarterback -- which he says provided a foundation for this season. By the spring, he was cleared to practice with no restrictions.

At the start of camp, Rodgers said he was 95 percent back to his pre-injury form, saying the last 5 percent would come over the course of a full training camp. On Saturday, he orchestrated 11- and 17-play drives, both of which resulted in a field goal. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 210 yards, including three drops and one clock play.

Facing the first-team defense, Rodgers' first drive was derailed at the 8-yard line when center Joe Tippmann air-mailed a shotgun snap over his head for a loss of 22 yards. They were moving well again on the second drive, but rookie running back Isaiah Davis lost a fumble at the opponents' 25.

Saleh was impressed by the offense's ability to sustain drives, saying Rodgers was "so methodical down the field." The downside: The starting offense failed to score a touchdown over four possessions, having to settle for three fields goal. The last one, a 30-yarder by Austin Seibert, was the "game winner." It was set up by a 20-yard, back-shoulder pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard.

The Jets are counting on Rodgers to galvanize what they believe is a championship-caliber roster. They were lost without Rodgers last season, as the offense produced a league-low 18 touchdowns. On Saturday, the only touchdown was a 23-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to wide receiver Jason Brownlee.

They open the preseason next Saturday against the Washington Commanders, whom they face Thursday in a joint practice in Florham Park. The question of whether Rodgers plays in the preseason figures to linger.

Saleh has said his "instinct" is to keep Rodgers on the sideline for all three games. Rodgers was surprised Saleh made that comment in a news conference, claiming they hadn't discussed it yet. "News to me," Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who played two series last preseason (in the third game), said he's open to whatever Saleh decides.

On the injury front, nickel back Michael Carter II (ankle) is expected to miss one or two weeks, according to Saleh. He was injured this week.