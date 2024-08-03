Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived/injured tight end Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson suffered an ankle injury during Friday's practice and did not practice on Saturday. If Josh Pederson clears waivers he will revert to the team's injured reserve list.

Pederson played in three games last season but did not have a catch. To take his place on the roster the Jaguars signed tight end Chris Myrarick, who has 10 catches for 82 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games with the New York Giants in 2021-2022.

The Jaguars also waived running back Lorenzo Lingard and signed running back Gary Brightwell, who has 164 yards and a touchdown rushing and 11 catches for 92 yards in 37 games with the Giants over the past three seasons.