LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson gave a one-word response to sum up his feelings over the NFL's Top 100 list.

"Bulls---," Johnson said Sunday.

Johnson, who earned second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl bid after turning in a career-best season in 2023, was omitted from the list, which is voted on by NFL players each year. The cornerback voiced questions over the selection process and pointed to his achievements from the previous year as worthy of being named one of the league's top 100 players.

"It's bulls---," Johnson said. "There ain't no way. I don't know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not [be] a Top 100 guy. I could've been 101 I guess, but goddamn, [New York Jets quarterback] Aaron Rodgers didn't even play in the season and he was voted [92nd].

"I mean, hey, everybody makes mistakes, it ain't just the media that do it. Players clearly -- if they voted for it -- they made some goddamn mistakes. But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it's all right, I got some more for them."

Only two Bears players were selected for the list: wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is ranked No. 51, and defensive end Montez Sweat at No. 82.

After recording a career-high four interceptions (including his first pick-six) and one forced fumble to go along with a 50.9 passer rating when targeted and 55% completion rate allowed, Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension in March.

The cornerback said his snub will "100%" motivate him this season.

"It's disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can't say that I'm not one of best players that they play against," Johnson said. "So I mean, whatever it is, it happened. Doing it wouldn't have moved me to where I'm complacent, but just to see it -- ain't no way there are 100 guys who are better.

"Ain't no way. Especially guys who didn't play, who were hurt, played half -- ain't no f---ing way. Excuse my language. Ain't no way. Ain't no way."