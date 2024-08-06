Domonique Foxworth joins "First Take" to explain what Derrick Henry adds to the Ravens' offense in the competitive AFC. (1:42)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens added depth to their wide receiver group by signing veteran Russell Gage on Tuesday.

Gage, 28, was sidelined all of last season after tearing his patellar tendon in training camp with the Buccaneers. In 2022, he caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns with Tampa Bay.

"It was an opportunity for us," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a guy who is a proven player."

Gage's arrival comes one day after Rashod Bateman appeared to injure his ribs on a touchdown grab. Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick, was not at practice Tuesday, but Harbaugh said the injury was "nothing long term."

Without Bateman, the only experienced wide receivers for Baltimore are Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Deonte Harty.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Gage has totaled 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons and Buccaneers. His best season came in 2020, when he had 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns.