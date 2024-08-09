Check out the notable stats from JuJu Smith-Schuster's NFL career and what led to his release from the New England Patriots. (0:53)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots released veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday.

Smith-Schuster had signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the team in the 2023 offseason as one of the primary free agent targets of the former regime led by Bill Belichick. That deal included $16 million in guaranteed money, so the team will have to account for $9.6 million of salary cap space for Smith-Schuster this year despite releasing him.

It was clear from the start of training camp that Smith-Schuster, 27, was facing longer odds to earn a roster spot, in part because of an infusion of youth that included rookie receivers Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round). Multiple dropped passes in training camp also didn't help his cause.

Smith-Schuster, who has been described by coaches and teammates as a consummate professional, played in 11 games for the Patriots last season and totaled 29 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown.

He had explained that winning a Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season, which led to a shorter offseason for recovery and training, affected him as he was managing a nagging knee injury when he initially joined the Patriots.

Under the new regime of executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo this year, the Patriots are trending toward more youth at receiver. In addition to Polk and Baker, they have second-year slot receiver DeMario Douglas as part of their core and appear to have significant plans for fifth-year veteran K.J. Osborn, the former Minnesota Viking who signed a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason.

That leaves just one or two other spots on the roster, with 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, 2023 sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte and fifth-year veteran Jalen Reagor among those vying to stick.

The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in their preseason opener Thursday night. Smith-Schuster played 11 snaps and wasn't targeted with a pass.