EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to make his return to game action in Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Jones suffered a torn ACL in his right knee last November and is more than eight months removed from surgery. He did not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions but has been a full participant in practice since being cleared prior to the start of training camp.

Jones expressed his desire to get into a game last week, saying he would "like to play," but also acknowledging that "at the end of the day, that's the coach's decision, and I'll do whatever [coach Brian Daboll] thinks."

Jones has experienced some uneven play in training camp, but he hasn't looked physically limited by the knee while taking every first-team snap. The Giants have even had Jones running quarterback draws throughout camp.

Getting into a game, however, will be a different test for Jones' knee.

"I mean, I always think it's valuable to get game reps and to feel that. My knee feels good, and I feel ready to go," Jones said recently. "I've tested it and done everything that I need to do to make sure it's ready to go. So I feel good about my knee."

This is a critical year for the Giants and Jones, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $160 million deal that provides the team a reasonable escape after this season. New York already flirted with replacing Jones this offseason.

Drew Lock, who signed a deal with $5 million fully guaranteed this offseason to serve as Jones' backup, was injured in the preseason opener this week. He's dealing with a hip pointer and abdominal strain, multiple sources told ESPN.

Lock is expected to miss the game against the Texans, leaving the Giants with only a healthy Jones and Tommy DeVito at quarterback.

While the Giants are thin at quarterback, they are receiving reinforcements on their offensive line. Offensive tackle Evan Neal was activated Sunday off the physically unable to perform list.

Neal, the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL draft, underwent ankle surgery at the beginning of the year. The Giants expected him to be back for the start of training camp, but he spent the first three weeks on the PUP list.

New York also is supposed to get starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) back before the start of the regular season.