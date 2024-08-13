With the news of Jahmyr Gibbs' hamstring injury, take a look at the numbers behind his big rookie season. (1:09)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs suffered a hamstring injury at practice Monday night, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gibbs was being evaluated for a leg injury after departing the practice session early, though it was unclear on which play he was injured.

Gibbs, 22, is coming off a Pro Bowl rookie season in which he rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 316 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

He was named a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after playing a big role in Detroit's run to the NFC Championship Game.

He told ESPN earlier this month he has a goal of becoming the fourth player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season, joining Christian McCaffrey, Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

"A lot of great receiving backs have done that," Gibbs told ESPN. "Christian McCaffrey's done that. AK [Alvin Kamara] has been close. Marshall Faulk has done it. I'd like to be in that category. It's only a certain number that's done it."

Detroit's first-round rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold also left practice early after being evaluated for an upper body injury, while fellow rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was checked for an ankle injury.