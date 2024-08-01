Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Just a few plays into the opening day of Detroit Lions training camp, Jameson Williams split a pair of defenders to get under a deep pass from QB Jared Goff for a wide-open touchdown.

The receiver vomited after making the explosive play but eventually cleaned up and rallied to get back to work on the field.

"As long as he keeps making those plays, he can throw up all he wants," Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

With so much at stake heading into his third NFL season, Williams has big goals for this upcoming year as he's finally entering a year without any restrictions.

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft has his sights set on reaching his personal goals. He's brimming with confidence based off the hard work put in throughout the offseason.

"I expect a lot more. I want to be the best to ever play the game at my position and I'm just getting started," Williams said. "I feel like I've got a long way to go. I've got a lot of stuff to work on and it's just that. I just keep my head down and keep working. I know I can be better every day at a little something."

Williams has experienced a less-than-ideal start to his career. As a rookie, he was sidelined for the first 11 games of the season while recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in college. He also would miss the first four games of his second season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

But Campbell sees a changed young player.

"This is the most confident that I've seen him since he's been here," Campbell said of Williams. "He came in with the right mindset when we started this offseason and that has not waned one bit. He's in a good place and he's taken the coaching, he's trying to work on it, he's improving and he's making plays, so we like where he's at mentally and emotionally."

As solid as Williams has looked throughout camp, Campbell would still like to see him manage his emotions better. Williams was spotted chirping with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn during team drills in the heat of competition, but the staff is working with Williams to be able to keep his head and make sure he's ready for the next play in those moments.

"The tempers get going and there's emotion to it and you can feel the energy building, but you've still got to be able to keep your head about you and make sure that you're ready for the next play, that's all," Campbell said. "So, I love the energy we've got at practice right now."

Outside of that, Williams has looked sharp in practice during footwork drills and has shown improved route-running. He could prove to be the X-factor for the offense, after losing veteran WR Josh Reynolds, who was Detroit's third-leading receiver in 2023, to the Denver Broncos.

Williams has shown glimpses of his playmaking ability, most recently in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, where he became the first player with a rushing and receiving touchdown in a playoff game in Lions history.

"In the offseason, OTAs, I came back on a mission," Williams said. "My mission was just to be the best player I could be, get back to where I was before I was injured and that was just my goals. I had goals I wanted to reach. I wanted to come out and just be explosive and be a big part of the team and that's just been my main thing since we lost and going into the next season."

His teammates are predicting an upward trajectory and if that happens, they expect the offense to become more explosive than ever. Goff says Williams has been fun to throw to because of his playmaking ability.

"He's a guy that can score in one play and you've seen it quite a bit in his career," Goff said. "He gets the ball, he scores quite a bit, but yeah, he just continues to get better. His consistency has raised a ton, and he knows what time it is for himself and our team, has come to work really well, and he's done a good job."