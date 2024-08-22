Kimberley A. Martin and the "Get Up" crew try to make sense of how Jerry Jones measures success for the Dallas Cowboys. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys have continued the makeover of their defensive line by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The Cowboys had conversations with Joseph throughout the offseason and were finally able to land a deal Wednesday, the day of their final padded practice of camp in Oxnard. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones had hinted Tuesday that the club would be adding help to the group.

Joseph, 35, will reunite with Mike Zimmer, his head coach for six seasons while with the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph joined the Vikings as a free agent in 2014 after getting drafted by the New York Giants. Joseph is credited with 676 career tackles and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Improving their run defense has been a major emphasis for the Cowboys. Last week they acquired Jordan Phillips, a teammate of Joseph last year in Buffalo, in a trade with the Giants. They also signed pass rusher Carl Lawson to a one-year deal.

The Cowboys like how their 2023 first-round pick, Mazi Smith, has performed in camp after a disappointing rookie season but wanted to add more size and experience to the group.

While Smith and Joseph will handle the nose tackle spot, Osa Odighizuwa and Phillips will work the 3-technique spot although they do have position flexibility.

Joseph becomes the fourth defender to have previous ties to Zimmer or run game coordinator Paul Guenther, with linebackers Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil as well as Lawson.