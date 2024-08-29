Stephen A. Smith picks the Lions to win the NFC North but questions whether the team can win a Super Bowl. (2:10)

Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- On the heels of their recent success, the Detroit Lions have become a destination for free agents, according to general manager Brad Holmes.

Holmes discussed the new perception of the Lions franchise Thursday, citing its back-to-back winning seasons as a reason for the overall uptick in interest from players and their agents.

"It has been different," Holmes said. "In the past -- I would say for the first two years, we were doing a lot of selling and convincing constantly just to try to get guys here. ... But now, it does make you feel good that we've done something, and we've accomplished some good things that these agents want to send their players here."

Holmes, who is entering his fourth year as GM alongside coach Dan Campbell, specifically noted that agents of wide receivers and kickers pushed to get their players in Detroit this offseason.

"Now, the wide receiver front, that was even easier conversations," he said. "Every agent of a wide receiver wanted to send them here, and you know really the same thing happened with kicker too."

The Lions ultimately did not make any high-profile additions at either wide receiver or kicker, although they did make moves at both positions. Detroit added veteran wide receivers Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson II to the practice squad Wednesday and also released Donovan Peoples-Jones before re-signing him to the practice squad.

At kicker, the Lions currently have former UFL star Jake Bates, who is in line for the regular job after Michael Badgley's season-ending injury last month.

The Lions were relatively quiet during free agency this offseason, with veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader as their highest-profile free agent signing. Detroit also traded for cornerback Carlton Davis III in a move to bolster the defense.

Holmes said he was proud that, despite the increased interest from free agents, the Lions' front office stayed disciplined in its approach and did not feel artificial pressure from a perceived championship window.

"I'm proud of us that we've avoided mentally putting ourselves into that, 'We're being in a window, and so we have to do something different,' from a roster standpoint," he said. "We've kept our approach and our process very consistent in terms of how we build it, the opportunities that we provide players, and that's what give us confidence.

"We've been saying this from day one: 'We want to get better every single year.' We've done that, and we plan to continue to do that."

Coming off their first division title since 1993 and their second-ever NFC Championship Game appearance, the Lions have the third-best chance to reach the Super Bowl this season at 17.6%, according to ESPN Analytics.

Detroit also is the favorite to win its division for the second season in a row, but it has never won 10 or more games in back-to-back seasons.

But without hesitation, Holmes expressed his expectation for the upcoming season.

"To win the Super Bowl," he stated firmly.