San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco, was released from the hospital Sunday.

Pearsall, 23, had been listed as "serious but stable condition" on Saturday and upgraded to "fair condition" earlier Sunday before being released from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Pearsall's mother said Sunday in a social media post that the bullet exited out her son's back and missed his vital organs, adding that he is "extremely lucky."

The suspect, a 17-year old male from Tracy, California, was arrested Saturday, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

Pearsall was walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun on Geary Boulevard in the Union Square area.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a 911 call at 3:38 p.m. PT reported shots fired at the corner of Geary and Grant streets, a block away from San Francisco's Union Square. Police arrived shortly after.

Pearsall was signing autographs at an event center earlier in the afternoon and had headed to Union Square afterward, according to ABC 7 San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, a physical altercation between Pearsall and the suspect ensued during the attempted robbery and both were injured. Pearsall and the suspect were later transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

"A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect's gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject," Scott said Saturday during a news briefing.

The condition of the alleged gunman was not immediately disclosed.

Scott said there was "no indication" that the suspect had targeted Pearsall because he is a professional football player and added that there was one gun involved with multiple shots fired during the attempted robbery. Scott said that the suspect was acting alone "as far as we know" but said that the many surveillance cameras in the area would be checked as the investigation continues.

Scott said Pearsall had been alert enough to speak to police about the shooting but there would be further dialogue as Pearsall recovers.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said a charging decision on the suspect, whom she noted is a juvenile, will be made Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Thankfully, our hard-working officers made a swift arrest in this case and we will do everything within our power to ensure justice is served," Scott said in a statement.

Pearsall was drafted in the first round in April by the 49ers with the 31st pick but has been slowed by injuries since joining the team. He missed time during training camp because of hamstring and shoulder issues before returning to practice this past week with a noncontact blue jersey while his shoulder heals.

Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State and transferred to Florida for his final two seasons. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators and finished his college career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

The Niners have hoped Pearsall could contribute as a rookie as a backup to starters Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel Sr.

"He's good ...Thank god," Samuel posted to X about Pearsall following the shooting.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.