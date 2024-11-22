Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Though the Cleveland Browns snapped the Pittsburgh Steelers' five-game winning streak with a 24-19 win Thursday night, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens downplayed the Browns' abilities and blamed the loss on heavy snow that fell throughout the game.

"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," Pickens said. "I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today."

Pickens had an opportunity to make a late touchdown catch, but the receiver said he and Wilson couldn't connect in the end zone because of the snow.

"The snow, the conditions were so bad," he said. "I don't even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents' home field, it kind of plays in their favor.

Pickens, who finished with four catches on seven targets for 48 yards, also blamed officials for the loss.

He took issue with officials not calling pass interference on cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during a deep third-down pass attempt from Justin Fields in the fourth quarter, gesturing to them after the play. Though Pickens fell down as the pair ran down the sideline, the contact appeared to be minimal, and officials didn't throw a flag.

"That's what I'm saying," Pickens said when asked about the play. "The conditions and away-game refs."

As the final seconds ticked off the clock Thursday night, Pickens engaged in a visible altercation with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II during the Steelers' Hail Mary attempt. In the locker room afterward though, Pickens said "nothing" happened in the end zone with Newsome.

Newsome was blunt about the situation.

"Fake tough guy," the cornerback told ESPN, reiterating a social-media post he made on X after the game.

Pickens appeared to be locked up with Newsome as the pair ran into the end zone during the play. As they exited the back of the end zone, Pickens appeared to sling Newsome toward the stands. The pair then tumbled to the ground, and after they got up, Pickens was held back by stadium personnel as they tried to deescalate the situation.

Fellow Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams came over to help restrain Pickens.

"I don't know what was going on," Williams told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I was looking for him, and then I seen him in the stands, so I just went over there to get him. I don't know what was going on."

After Thursday night's game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett also seemingly added fuel to a feud with Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, one that stems from Garrett winning Defensive Player of the Year over Watt last season.

"I wasn't really looking at what he did," said Garrett, who recorded three first-half sacks and increased his season total to 10. "I was really just focused on going out there and playing the very best ball I could. But, yeah, I wanted to make it known that I'm the guy, I'm the No. 1 edge defender. That was a statement I was intending to make, and I think I made."

Garrett won his first Defensive Player of the Year award after registering 14 sacks last season. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, recorded a league-leading 19 sacks. On the night Garrett received his award, Watt posted on X, "nothing I'm not used to."

On Tuesday, Garrett was asked about Watt's reaction and said, "I've never complained about the trophy not being at my house and vice versa. He shouldn't be feeling two ways about knowing it's going to me. So just going to play the game. I don't play against T.J., he doesn't play against me. We'll have a plan to go out and do what we're supposed to, win the game and dominate on defense. It's up for grabs this year, and we'll see the best man win."

Watt, who has 7.5 sacks this season, finished the game with four combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.