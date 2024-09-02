OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- After last season's breakout year, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike received a new contract and newfound inspiration to change his first name.

Madubuike has decided to go with his Nigerian name, Nnamdi. His nameplate above his locker was changed to Nnamdi Madubuike this week.

"Coming from Nigerian culture, our parents give us like an American name and give us a Nigerian name," Madubuike told the Ravens' website. "When we were growing up as little kids, they addressed us as our Nigerian name. So Nnamdi, I believe in my heart, that's my real name."

Madubuike's parents have always called him Nnamdi. But the name on his birth certificate is Justin, which is what others outside his home used, including during his first four seasons in the NFL.

Madubuike started thinking of changing his first name after last season, when he led all NFL defensive tackles with 13 sacks and reached his first Pro Bowl. He was rewarded with a four-year, $98 million contract from Baltimore this offseason.

"I just felt like when I keep it real, the better player I am, the better man I am," Madubuike told the team's website. "I just was like, you know, I'm going to go with my real name. So Nnamdi is my real name."