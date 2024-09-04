Damien Woody gets so heated defending Josh Allen after he was voted most overrated QB that he leaves his seat. (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Joe Andreessen, a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, wore a Matt Milano jersey on top of his layers while tailgating at a Bills home game less than three years ago. Bundling up is essential for Bills fans in the winter, especially during the hours spent tailgating in the stadium parking lots.

But for Andreessen, Bills game days are being taken in a bit differently.

Now, instead of wearing a Bills jersey outside Highmark Stadium as a fan, Andreessen dons his own No. 44 jersey playing for his hometown team. Rather than cheering on the Bills on social media, he's now sharing a locker room with his favorite Bills player to watch -- Milano.

The Lancaster, New York -- a suburb of Buffalo -- native, given the nickname "Buffalo Joe," made the Bills' 53-man roster after a tryout as an undrafted free agent. It fulfilled a childhood dream to play for a hometown team, all while captivating Western New York.

"I would say definitely grateful," Andreessen said of making the roster. "... Grateful just to have the trust of the coaches, but I would say it was kind of like a switch because there's still a lot left to be done. A lot left to prove, not to only me, but my teammates now because I'm given that opportunity to be on this team to help this team win."

Andreessen, 24, played football at Bryant University, his only offer, from 2018 to 2022 and then transferred to the University of Buffalo for 2023, the only place that offered him when transferring.

He was invited as a tryout to the Bills' rookie minicamp after attending the team's local pro day prior to the draft and signed after.

Making the roster marked a whole other battle, as there was an opportunity for Andreessen in the preseason after Milano tore his biceps during training camp practice. The injury led to the team being more conservative with middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, sitting him out the second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a result, Andreessen started with the first-team defense, recording 12 tackles, including two for loss.

His performance answered questions, including his ability to play in space.

A lifelong dream come true.



There's still work left to be done but Buffalo is so proud of you, @JoeAndreessen. 🥹 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/NjKM1Yfd52 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 30, 2024

"Buffalo Joe, what a story, cool, really cool story for Joe," general manager Brandon Beane said. "... He's still a rookie, OK, so I don't want to put him in the Hall of Fame yet. But I think we need to give him credit and kudos. How can you not cheer for him? Like there's a lot of guys we cheer for that don't make it, so we still have to make the best decision for the Bills. And to this point, he's done what's asked and he earned the opportunity to make our initial 53."

Other injuries at linebacker late at training camp and in the preseason allowed for his reps to pick up. And while he may be on the quieter side, that hasn't been the case on the field.

"He's worked extremely hard. ... And he's just a phenomenal young man off the field and he's done a tremendous job on the field," coach Sean McDermott said. "When we named him the starter [vs. the Steelers], it was, hey we'll see what he can do. It wasn't too big for him."

Lancaster High School football head coach and athletic director Eric Rupp said that Andreessen had a goal of reaching the NFL and noted his football IQ and his preparation for games.

In 2017, Lancaster was losing 14-6 in the state semifinals when Rupp decided to turn the ball over to Andreessen -- who played linebacker, offensive line and wildcat quarterback in some packages -- at quarterback. Lancaster won 35-21, led by Andreessen in the pocket.

"Really proud of him and all that he's accomplished and to make it to the NFL is a lifelong dream, but to play for your hometown team, I mean, that's just something special," Rupp told ESPN.

He is the school's second student-athlete to make it to the NFL, but first to make an NFL roster -- Steve Griffin, a lineman, tried out in the 70's but suffered an injury.

"I don't think I've ever missed watching a game with my dad," Rupp said. "My dad has since passed, but now I get to share that experience with my children. Sundays ... the world revolves around the Bills. So, not only is it the team I love, but now I have a player that I've coached on that team. It's just, it's really incredible."

Practice ended with some really good news today. Congratulations @JoeAndreessen !!! #GoBills 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VwG2eVkonj — Lancaster Legends Football (@LHSfballLegends) August 27, 2024

Andreessen makes it three University of Buffalo players on the team's initial 53-man roster -- defensive back Cam Lewis, who joined the team in 2019, and cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, who also signed after a rookie minicamp tryout in 2022 and was on the practice squad the past two seasons.

"It's amazing that three of us can put on for Buffalo, and just so you know that anything is possible," Ingram said.

As a backup linebacker and special teams player, playing time will be hard to come by as the Bills prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals in Week. But the No. 44 jerseys will be out in full force in Lancaster either way.

"God willing, if I'm out there on Sunday, I'm going to have to make plays for this team and I've been a fan of this team for a while," Andreessen said. "So, there's even more like maybe than the average player, like, I want this team to win, no doubt."