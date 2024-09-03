Stephen A. Smith picks the Lions to win the NFC North but questions whether the team can win a Super Bowl. (2:10)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs says he's good to go for Sunday night's Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gibbs, 22, told ESPN that he feels about "98-100 percent" after tweaking his hamstring during a night practice on Aug. 12.

"I'm good. I'm straight. I just had a little tweak," Gibbs said. "We were running routes, and I ran a go and reached out for the ball and probably overstepped or something."

Gibbs and the majority of the Lions' starters were held out of preseason action as they look to be at full strength entering the 2024 regular season. The Rams-Lions matchup will be a rematch of the wild-card playoff game last season, where Detroit won 24-23 for its first playoff victory since the 1991 season.

As a rookie, Gibbs was named to the Pro Bowl after rushing for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 316 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. He was also named a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after playing a big role in Detroit's run to the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions enter the 2024 season with high expectations and the third-best chance to reach the Super Bowl at 17.6%, per ESPN Analytics, despite being one of four NFL franchises to never have a Super Bowl appearance.

Gibbs said he's "more confident overall" entering Year 2 as he looks to help the squad become champions.

"I'm hoping we have a pretty good year," Gibbs said. "I'm just more confident, know the offense more, so it helps a lot with everything that's involved."