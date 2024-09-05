Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have placed cornerback Darious Williams (hamstring strain) on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Williams injured his hamstring at the beginning of training camp but had returned to practice. He will miss at least the first four games of the season on injured reserve.

The cornerback was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and coach Sean McVay said Williams did not experience a setback.

"No, he's doing good," McVay said. "He got his hamstring good earlier in camp, but he's making progress."

Last week, McVay had said the "expectation" was that Williams would be ready to go for Week 1.

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant was also limited in practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Williams signed a three-year deal with the Rams in free agency. Last season in 17 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams had four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles.