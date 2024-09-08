Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- When Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas hit the hole on a kickoff return with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter and Arizona down 11, he had only a handful of Bills to evade ahead of him. Dallas split two Buffalo specialists, cut outside at the 40 as another Bill brushed off him, and then had just two Bills left between him and paydirt.

DEEJAY DALLAS OH MYYYYYY 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/sLx2L16aLV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 8, 2024

Arizona cornerback Max Melton got a hand on Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who was closing in on Dallas. Cardinals running back Emari Demercado got in between Dallas and Bills safety Mike Edwards, which allowed Dallas to run the final 40 yards virtually untouched before diving into the end zone from the 2 for the touchdown -- the first kickoff returned for a score under the NFL's new dynamic kickoff.

Arizona running back James Conner ran in the two-point conversion to pull the Cardinals within 31-28.