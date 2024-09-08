Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anthony Richardson is back -- in a big way.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback, in his first regular season game since returning from a season-ending shoulder injury last season, threw a towering 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce to give the Colts an early lead over the Houston Texans.

Richardson slipped on his dropback, but he recovered and found Pierce streaking down the middle of the field against Derek Stingley Jr. and Jimmie Ward. Pierce outran the pair of defenders, and Richardson's pass easily found him just before he crossed the goal line with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter.

The pass was thrown 58 air yards downfield, only the fifth passing TD at least 58 air yards since ESPN began tracking air yards in 2006, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Richardson started just four games last season before sustaining an AC joint sprain.

The Colts lead 7-6 late in the first quarter.