INDIANAPOLIS -- The Houston Texans' new quarterback-receiver connection of C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs is off to a good start.

The Texans were trailing the Indianapolis Colts 7-6 in the second quarter with 12:56 remaining when Stroud threw a 55-yard completion to Texans receiver Nico Collins to get the offense into scoring territory. Then on third down with the Texans on the Colts' 9-yard line, Stroud found Diggs underneath for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

That was Diggs' fourth touch and his first touchdown reception as a Texan and put them up 12-7. Houston attempted a 2-point conversion that failed.