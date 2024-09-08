        <
          Stefon Diggs scores first TD as a Texan, gives team lead

          Stefon Diggs has found a new home in Houston and is making an immediate impact. AP Photo/Maria Lysaker
          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNSep 8, 2024, 05:58 PM
              DJ Bien-Aime covers the Houston Texans for ESPN. He joined ESPN in July of 2022 after covering the New York Jets. He's a former athlete who finished his college career at Louisville. You can catch DJ on ESPN Radio on his show, "Talkin' Texans."
          INDIANAPOLIS -- The Houston Texans' new quarterback-receiver connection of C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs is off to a good start.

          The Texans were trailing the Indianapolis Colts 7-6 in the second quarter with 12:56 remaining when Stroud threw a 55-yard completion to Texans receiver Nico Collins to get the offense into scoring territory. Then on third down with the Texans on the Colts' 9-yard line, Stroud found Diggs underneath for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

          That was Diggs' fourth touch and his first touchdown reception as a Texan and put them up 12-7. Houston attempted a 2-point conversion that failed.