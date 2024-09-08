Vikings' Sam Darnold connects on second TD vs. Giants

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is celebrating his return to the NFL's starting ranks Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Darnold's latest: a 21-yard dart to receiver Jalen Nailor for his second touchdown pass of the game, giving the Vikings a 21-3 lead early in the third quarter over the New York Giants.

The play started with receiver Justin Jefferson in the backfield, and he later motioned into the flat. With the Giants focused on Jefferson, Darnold faked to him and then found Nailor wide open down the right sideline. In the second quarter, Darnold had thrown a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson on fourth down.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings after spending last season as the San Francisco 49ers' backup. Originally signed as a short-term starter, he took over for the season when rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

Sunday, Darnold completed his first 12 passes of the game -- his longest streak to start a game -- and then 15 of his first 17 for 181 yards and the two scores.