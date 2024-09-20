Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is a long shot to play in the team's game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Mike McDaniel said, as he continues to work his way back from a chest injury.

Mostert missed last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills with a chest injury he picked up in Miami's season opener. Despite Mostert turning in limited practices throughout the week, McDaniel was skeptical about the team's leading rusher from a season ago.

"I am an optimistic person and so I would say I'd be pessimistic that he'd play," McDaniel said. "Which is telling, but I can't rule it out."

Running back De'Von Achane leads the team with 46 total touches in two games and is likely headed for another heavy workload with quarterback Skylar Thompson set to make his fourth career start in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel said he feels good about where rookie running back Jaylen Wright is at this point in the season, but it's unclear how much of a workload he will receive against Seattle.

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead told reporters Thursday that he expects to play Sunday, after leaving last week's game with a shoulder injury. The Dolphins are not expecting wide receiver Grant DuBose to play after sitting out of practice this week with a shoulder injury.

Tagovailoa will miss at least the team's next four games after suffering a concussion in Week 2. He was placed on injured reserve Monday to allow him the time to recover without trying to rush back into action. McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will travel this weekend to Seattle -- something he did not do during his previous two stints in concussion protocol back in 2022.