OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens secured depth at running back by signing Justice Hill to a two-year extension Friday.

The deal is worth $6 million, according to a source.

Hill, 26, is the backup to Derrick Henry and ranks third on the Ravens in rushing yards (25) and receiving yards (62) through two games. A fourth-round pick in 2019, Hill is considered one of the most underrated players on the team, working his way from a core special teams contributor to leading Baltimore running back in snaps played this season.

"When I got the call, it just shocked me because I'm just playing on the last year of my deal and I wasn't paying much attention to it," Hill said.

Hill didn't play much on offense in his first two seasons and then tore an Achilles entering his third year. After returning in 2022, Hill continued to play a bigger role as a running back.

In five seasons, Hill has totaled 959 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

"Just see to him get the reward for everything he's done, he's probably one of the greatest shining examples of 'Come to work every day, be at your best, positive attitude, nothing too big for him and nothing too small for him,'" Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.