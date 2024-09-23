Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, is currently the least accurate this season.

Tucker, the seven-time Pro Bowl kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, has missed a field goal in three straight games for the first time in his 13-year career. He has been wide left on all of his misses: 53, 56 and 46 yards.

Through three games, Tucker's 62.5% success rate (5-of-8) ranks last among kickers with at least three attempts.

"It's just a technique issue right now that he's working through," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "He knows exactly what it is and just needs to smooth it back out. I'm very confident that he will."

Tucker still ranks first all time in field goal accuracy among kickers with at least 100 attempts. His 89.7% conversion rate (400-of-446) is just ahead of Harrison Butker and Eddy Pineiro, both of whom have made 89.5% of their field goals.

But Tucker, 34, has struggled with his long-range kicks lately. After making 67% of his kicks beyond 50 yards in his first 11 seasons -- including the NFL-record 66-yarder three years ago -- he has converted 1 of 8 from 50 or longer in his past two seasons including misses from 53 and 56 this year.

Then, in Sunday's 28-25 win at the Cowboys, Tucker's 46-yard attempt started straight before veering left. This was just his second miss under 50 yards in an indoor or retractable roof stadium.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock Sunday, Harbaugh gave Tucker a hug and spoke to him for nearly a half-minute on the sideline.

"Justin knows that we support him," Harbaugh said. "I've tried to make sure he knows that that's part of it. The talent, the ability, all that stuff is there; that hasn't gone anywhere. We see it all the time, but it's a technique thing I think we approach from a technical standpoint. Justin is a pro. I have a great belief that he'll get the job done."