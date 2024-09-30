Chris Canty explains why the Steelers are frauds after their poor defensive performance against the Colts in Week 4. (1:31)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers starting right guard James Daniels has an Achilles tear and will miss the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Daniels suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss as the Indianapolis Colts' pass rush converged on quarterback Justin Fields. In obvious pain, Daniels gripped his calf and had to be helped off the field. He was in a walking boot and using crutches in the locker room after the game.

It is the third season-ending injury for a Steelers offensive lineman. Center Nate Herbig tore his rotator cuff during training camp, and right tackle Troy Fautanu suffered a knee injury during practice the week after his first start.

The Steelers have also been without left guard Isaac Seumalo during the first four weeks of the season as he works his way back from a pectoral injury suffered in practice.

Daniels, 27, has been a steady presence since signing a three-year, $26.5 million deal with the Steelers in 2022, starting 36 games -- including all 17 in his first season. He missed two games last season with a groin injury but started the other 15 and started all four games this season.

With Daniels sidelined, the Steelers will likely turn to fourth-round draft pick Mason McCormick, who got his first start in place of Seumalo on Sunday. The Steelers also utilized 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson when Daniels went down.