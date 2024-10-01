After Kristian Fulton fumbles an interception, Rashee Rice appears shaken up following a collision with Patrick Mahomes. (0:49)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs were uncertain of the extent of wide receiver Rashee Rice's knee injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Chiefs consulted with team doctors and received a second opinion after initial fears that Rice tore his right ACL, but more tests are required to determine the extent of the injury and a recovery timeline.

No answers were expected until next week.

Rice, who injured his knee in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, has been ruled out for next Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Rice sustained the injury colliding with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while trying to recover a Chargers fumble during an interception return. Both of Rice's knees were impacted in his collision with Mahomes, and the receiver's right knee appeared to hyperextend. He was helped off the field and had his knee examined by medical personnel on the sideline before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

Rice entered Week 4 leading the league in catches with 24 and was second in yards with 288.

In his absence, coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs plan to spread the ball around to all of their receivers rather than ask rookie Xavier Worthy to make up for the lost production alone.