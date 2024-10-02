Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be down two No. 3 receivers Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons with Trey Palmer dealing with a concussion suffered in last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen McMillan still sidelined with a hamstring injury, coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday.

That's in addition to All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who remains sidelined with a foot/ankle injury, starting right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) and starting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) also being out.

The team also placed inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who was getting an increased workload in passing situations, on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Tuesday.

"We'll go with what we have," Bowles said. "We've been going with what we have. We have guys that stepped up. They have to step up again."

This marks the fifth straight game Kancey will miss after suffering the injury in the final practice before the Bucs' season opener. Bowles expressed optimism that Kancey might be able to return for next week's second interdivisional game for the Bucs at the New Orleans Saints, saying, "He has a chance."

It will mark four straight games missed for Goedeke, who did practice this week but on a limited basis. Kancey and Winfield have not yet returned to practice.

The Bucs also signed veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard and inside linebacker Antonio Grier from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.