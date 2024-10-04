Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered action Thursday as one of the heaviest blitzing teams in the league, but they changed strategies against the Atlanta Falcons, and Kirk Cousins made them pay.

Cousins threw his second touchdown pass of the first half -- a 25-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney, who made a jumping grab between two defenders to give Atlanta a 14-7 lead. The touchdown pass gave Cousins 276 in his career -- passing Vinny Testaverde for No. 18 all-time.

The Buccaneers entered the game blitzing on 37% of dropbacks (third-most in the NFL). But they blitzed Cousins only once on first 16 dropbacks (6%), and Cousins was 11-of-14 for 161 and 2 TDs vs Tampa's standard pass rush.

Drake London opened the scoring when he caught the pass over the middle, right in the pocket of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers zone, and the Atlanta Falcons receiver turned for the end zone.

He bounced off safety Christian Izien at the 4-yard line, spun around and then pushed through two more tacklers as he crossed into the end zone for a 18-yard touchdown, giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead Thursday night.

It was London's second catch of the opening drive of the game, one highlighted by Cousins 32-yard pass to Kyle Pitts.

It's London's third touchdown reception on the season -- and third time he has scored in the last four games.