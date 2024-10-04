Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- After surrendering an opening drive touchdown to Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded with a 2-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Baker Mayfield to wide receiver Mike Evans to make it 7-7.

On the play, which had Mayfield moving to his right and throwing across his body, he found an isolated Evans on a crossing route with the middle of the field wide open as both Bucky Irving and Rachaad White moved across the back side of the formation, Chris Godwin and Cade Otton lined up on the right.

When you find @MikeEvans13_ WIDE OPEN in the end zone 🙌 Bucs tie it up!

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/16tqnhhNSO — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2024

The Bucs had gone 22 consecutive weeks without scoring an opening drive touchdown before last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and have managed to now do it two weeks in a row.

The Bucs tacked on a 53-yard field goal with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter to extend their lead to 10-7.