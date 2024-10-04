Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday, but running back Brian Robinson Jr.'s status is less certain.

Ekeler missed Sunday's win at Arizona with a concussion, but he was not expected to be listed on Washington's game status report Friday afternoon.

"Austin is doing great; he had a really good week," Washington coach Dan Quinn said.

But Quinn said Robinson will be listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

"Brian is trending in the right way," Quinn said, "but he's doing great."

Robinson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a right knee injury. He was at practice Friday and said afterward, "I feel a lot better than I did earlier in the week." He later tweeted a thumbs-up emoji.

But the Commanders (3-1) will be without receiver Noah Brown (groin) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) for Sunday's game vs. Cleveland (1-3). This will be Ferrell's third consecutive missed game.

Ekeler was optimistic all week, saying on Wednesday that he "absolutely" was on track to play Sunday. Ekeler suffered the concussion in the third quarter of a Week 3 win over Cincinnati. In his first two-plus games, Ekeler caught nine passes for 121 yards while rushing 13 times for 83 more yards. He also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 62 yards vs. the Bengals.

Last week, Ekeler's replacement, Jeremy McNichols, rushed eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Arizona.

If Robinson can't play, Washington would have to elevate a running back off the practice squad -- whether Chris Rodriguez Jr. or Michael Wiley. Robinson has been Washington's main power back with Ekeler serving as the third-down back. Robinson has rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

In three games with Washington, Brown has caught nine passes for 111 yards and has drawn praise for his blocking as well. The Commanders have often said they have a rotation of players who can serve as a No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin.

Last week, Olamide Zaccheaus caught six passes for 85 yards. Washington also has rookie Luke McCaffrey and veteran Dyami Brown. Those two have caught a combined 12 passes for 116 yards.