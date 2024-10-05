Dan Orlovsky and Kimberley A. Martin break down why the Cowboys' season could be over if they lose in Pittsburgh. (1:34)

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys placed wide receiver Brandin Cooks on injured reserve because of a knee issue, which will keep him out of at least the next four games, the team announced Saturday.

Cooks developed an infection in his knee after undergoing a procedure in New York following the Cowboys' win last week against the Giants. Cowboys doctors cleaned out the infection and fixed a meniscus issue that had been bothering Cooks since training camp.

Cooks will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as contests against the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. He will be eligible to return Nov. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys are counting on Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy in Cooks' absence behind CeeDee Lamb. Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas needed the roster spot because of injuries on the defensive line to Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence, who has been placed on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

The Cowboys signed linebacker Nick Vigil to the 53-man roster and elevated defensive end Carl Lawson and cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad.