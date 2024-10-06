Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is just so good at finding his way into open spaces that opposing quarterbacks don't expect. On Sunday in London, Van Ginkel dropped from the line, intercepted New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and took it 63 yards for the first touchdown of the game to give the Vikings a 10-0 lead.

It was Rodgers' fifth pick-six in his 20-year career.

Just the fifth pick-6 thrown by Aaron Rodgers in his career 😳



📺: #NYJvsMIN on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fbvL7K3Hre — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

Van Ginkel now has four career interceptions, and he has taken back three of them for touchdowns. In Week 1, he intercepted New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and took it back 10 yards for a touchdown.

Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, when Brian Flores was the team's head coach. Flores, now the Vikings' defensive coordinator, pushed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to sign Van Ginkel this spring in free agency and has put him to work right away.

The Vikings followed with an interception on the Jets' ensuing possession as well, this one from safety Cam Bynum. It was the first time Aaron Rodgers has thrown two interceptions in the first quarter in his career, according to ESPN Research.