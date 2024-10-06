Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears vowed to start faster after scoring just 13 points in the first half of their first four games, and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and DJ Moore made sure to back up that promise on Sunday.

Williams found Moore on a pair of long touchdown passes as the Bears built a 27-7 halftime lead over the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears' first possession featured a balanced, 70-yard drive that featured four runs and three passes to each of Chicago's top receivers and culminated with Williams finding a wide-open Moore for a 34-yard touchdown.

The Bears' offense closed the half as Williams threw a perfectly placed 30-yard score to Moore with 24 seconds left.

Williams was 11-of-15 for 200 yards and the two TDs in the first half.

Moore has scored two touchdowns in the past three quarters of play dating back to the Bears' win over the Rams. After failing to connect with Williams in the first half last Sunday, the veteran wide receiver downplayed any concerns over frustrations shared between himself and the rookie quarterback, vowing that there "shouldn't be any more mishaps" between the two on easy throws.