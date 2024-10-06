HOUSTON -- The Buffalo Bills offense wasn't clicking in the first half. The team scored just three points and quarterback Josh Allen completed 33% of his passes, his worst completion percentage in a half since 2019.

Coming out of halftime, the Bills offense turned things around, scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives with the second coming on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Allen to rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman to make it cut the deficit to 20-17 late in the third quarter Sunday.

Allen stepped back and found Coleman to the left side, and Coleman was able to escape a tackle by cornerback Kamari Lassiter. He then darted down the sideline and into the end zone to bring the Bills within three points.

It was the second (and longest) touchdown of Coleman's career and his first reception of the day after being targeted three times previously.

The other touchdown of the half came on a five-yard touchdown run by James Cook.

The touchdown came on fourth-and-5, where the Bills have been perfect this season on their seven attempts. They are one of three teams that are 100% on fourth-down attempts so far this season, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders being the others.