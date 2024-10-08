TEMPE, Ariz. -- A day after leading the Arizona Cardinals to a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kyler Murray pulled off the ultimate troll on Monday.

Murray posted on social media that he was partnering with Call of Duty ahead of the release of the franchise's new game, Black Ops 6, later this month.

For years, Murray was criticized for playing video games in his off time, with trolls and critics targeting his affinity for Call of Duty.

But, as he explained to ESPN in 2021, video games are an outlet for him.

"It's a thing for us to just calm down and kind of just take a step back, have a different perspective," Murray told ESPN. "A lot of us love to do it, so it definitely helps the mental, because the game of football, the sport in general, is very emotional."

In a YouTube video that Murray posted in correlation with the partnership, he answered questions from social media on a variety of topics, including video games.

"I don't know who or why they made me the face of all the Call of Duty jokes," Murray said. "But actually I appreciate it because we just partnered with each other."

Murray mentioned in the video that he grew up playing Call of Duty and that collaborating with the video game franchise would have been a dream come true for his younger self.