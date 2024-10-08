Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco 49ers signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright to a one-year contract Tuesday with Jake Moody injured.

Moody has a high ankle sprain and will miss Thursday night's game at the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers also worked out kickers Randy Bullock, Riley Patterson, Anders Carlson and Matt Coghlin before deciding to sign Wright.

Moody suffered the injury with just under five minutes to go in the second quarter during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. After 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott blocked a field goal attempt and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir returned it 61 yards for a touchdown, Moody was aiming to hit the ensuing kickoff for a touchback as he had on all but four of his previous 27 kickoffs this season.

Kicking into the wind, Moody said he got under the ball a bit, giving Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas a return opportunity. Dallas worked his way past the first line of Niners defenders and encountered Moody along the left side of the field. As Moody attempted to make the tackle, he was knocked backward with his body folding over his right (kicking) leg.

Moody immediately slammed his helmet in frustration, recognizing the play had unfolded similarly to when he said he broke his leg trying to make a tackle in eighth grade.

Wright has kicked for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers. He is 40-of-47 on field goal attempts and 35-of-37 on extra points in his career.

