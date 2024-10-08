Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks plan to place outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve because of a thigh injury, a source told ESPN on Tuesday, confirming a report.

Nwosu, the Seahawks' best edge defender, will have to miss at least the next four games. That will make him eligible to return for their rematch with the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara in Week 11, following Seattle's bye.

Coach Mike Macdonald had already said Monday that Nwosu wouldn't play Thursday night against the 49ers, adding: "We'll see here in the next few days if it's going to be longer than that."

Nwosu, a seventh-year veteran, missed the final 11 games of 2023 with a torn pectoral muscle as well as the first four games of this season because of a sprained MCL he suffered on a cut block in the preseason finale. His 2024 debut Sunday marked his first game in almost a calendar year, but it was cut short after he played 20 snaps in Seattle's loss to the New York Giants.

The Seahawks are also likely to be without rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II on Thursday night as they look to snap their five-game losing streak to San Francisco. Seattle's first-round pick missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, and Macdonald said it looks like it'll take another week to get him back.

The Seahawks may also be without cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) and outside linebackers Derick Hall (foot) and Boye Mafe (knee). Seattle held walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday and listed Hall and Woolen as non-participants both days on their estimated practice reports.

Mafe, meanwhile, went from limited to a full participant. Macdonald said Monday that his availability for Thursday night will "come down to the wire."

News of the injured reserve designation was first reported by the NFL Network.