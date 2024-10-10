Joe Mixon goes down after an apparent hip-drop tackle, raising concerns as he leaves the game. (0:30)

HOUSTON -- Texans running back Joe Mixon called out the NFL on Thursday, questioning the league's priorities regarding player safety.

Mixon practiced for the first time in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears when linebacker T.J. Edwards used the banned hip-drop tackle to bring Mixon down. Edwards was not penalized on the play.

"I was the No. 1 leader in rushing. I was stopped because of that weak-ass hip-drop tackle," Mixon said Thursday. "I can't do nothing about that. It's frustrating, it is what it is. I want to be out there more than anybody."

The former 2021 Pro Bowler was frustrated that Edwards was only fined $16,883 when other players have been fined more for appearing to protect themselves.

For example, Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness and impermissible use of helmet for dipping his helmet and colliding with safety Antonio Johnson in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet were fined $45,020 for dipping their helmet when making contact in Week 3 and Week 4, respectively.

"You got guys out here protecting themselves from hits and they are getting fined $45,000 and $50,000," Mixon said. "And for an illegal hip drop tackle they're getting fined $16,000 when it's supposed to be an emphasis, it's supposed to be taken out of the game. So obviously the priorities ain't right with what's going on. It is frustrating to see, but it is what it is. If we're going to talk about playing the game the right way, we got to have integrity for the game when it comes to it."

Mixon was the AFC Player of the Week for his Week 1 performance in which he recorded a league-high 159 yards rushing and one touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the Texans' 29-27 win.

Mixon hasn't played since Week 2, but practiced on Sept. 27 before the Texans hosted the Jaguars in Week 4 and was listed as questionable. However, he was ruled out hours before the game and didn't practice again until Thursday.

Mixon was uncertain whether he would play this weekend against the New England Patriots.

"I think we'll probably go through practice tomorrow, see what's going on and come up with a decision on whether to go or whether to just wait another week," Mixon said.

Mixon's been vocal on social media about his feelings toward the NFL and NFLPA regarding player safety. Following the Texans' 19-13 win over the Bears, he made back-to-back posts expressing frustration.

"The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason," Mixon wrote shortly after the game ended. "Time to put your money where your mouth is."

In a follow-up post, Mixon said that when he got up, he asked the official, "Where is the flag? That was a hip tackle," to which the ref replied, "No it wasn't."

On Oct. 4, after the NFLPA posted a statement on X on the behalf of the Executive Committee regarding the locker room media policy. Mixon replied, "Player safety is what matters & should be the focus not media access."