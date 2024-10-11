Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- While it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for the Oct. 20 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason got some good news about his ailing left shoulder on Friday.

Mason suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder in Thursday night's win against the Seattle Seahawks, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. Shanahan said Mason will be day-to-day when San Francisco begins preparing for the Chiefs on Monday.

"We take it as good news," Shanahan said. "I mean it doesn't guarantee (next) week or anything. He does have an AC sprain but it was positive that it wasn't worse than that. It'll be day to day and hopefully he'll be good for the game but no guarantees."

Mason injured the shoulder with 9:37 left in the second quarter. After a 14-yard run, Mason landed hard on the shoulder after a tackle by Seahawks safety Julian Love. Mason walked to the sideline and stood there for a bit before making his way to the locker room.

Originally listed as questionable to return, Mason was back on the field for the first offensive snap of the third quarter. He gained 8 yards on a run to the right but Shanahan said he knew something didn't feel right and Mason went back to the sideline. He did not return to the game, though he was available in an emergency, according to Shanahan.

Rookie Isaac Guerendo and veteran back Patrick Taylor Jr. picked up the slack as the Niners rushed for 228 yards on 33 carries.

"I thought they both did a really good job," Shanahan said. "We didn't really miss a beat with it. They kept the whole rhythm of the offense going. They hit the right holes, they ran hard and made some plays for us so they were prepared and didn't hesitate when they got their opportunities."

Mason finished with 73 yards on nine carries and caught a pass for 9 yards. Mason's 609 rushing yards lead the NFL as other runners get their sixth game to catch up this weekend. Mason also has three rushing touchdowns while stepping in for injured star running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis).

"Jordan's as tough as anybody, so I'm sure if he has a chance to play, he will," Shanahan said. "But (we) have to see how the shoulder responds."

Mason wasn't the only notable injury for the 49ers on Thursday night. For the second game in a row, San Francisco had a kicker get hurt while trying to make a tackle on a kickoff return. Matthew Wright, who just signed with the team on Tuesday, suffered a shoulder injury when he attempted to bring down Seahawks returner Dee Williams with 1:17 left in the game. According to Shanahan, the shoulder "came out for a little bit" but it went back in.

As of Friday afternoon, the Niners were still awaiting full MRI results on Wright's shoulder, though Shanahan seemed to be bracing for the possibility that San Francisco could be on its third kicker in as many weeks when they play Kansas City.

"We're waiting on this MRI, so it's definitely a good possibility of something we'll have to do," Shanahan said. "But I thought Matt did a really good job and stepped up big time for us with those three kicks being three for three. I don't want him to have to make those tackles but respect the hell out of it for him, putting his body in there, wishing that didn't come down to it, but hopefully he'll be all right."

Wright signed with the Niners on Tuesday after kicker Jake Moody suffered a high right ankle sprain when trying to make a tackle against the Cardinals. Moody is expected to miss multiple weeks.

San Francisco brought in multiple kickers for a tryout last week before signing Wright. Wright made all three of his field goal tries and all three of his extra points against the Seahawks.