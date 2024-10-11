Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets assistant Todd Downing has seen a lot in 20 years as an NFL coach, but never anything like this.

In a massive coaching shakeup this week, Downing was given control of the Jets' slumping offense, which means calling plays for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose previous playcaller, his close friend Nathaniel Hackett, remains on the staff in a reduced role.

"It's definitely a unique week," Downing said Friday. "I've been in this profession for a long time and you think you've gone through a lot of different experiences, and this one was certainly a new one."

For Downing, who makes his debut Monday night against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, it's a potentially awkward dynamic given the circumstances. When teams dump an offensive coordinator during the season, the former coordinator usually is sent packing.

Not in this case. Hackett wanted to stay and he still has the title of offensive coordinator.

"I think you're absolutely right that, in a normal circumstance with normal or everyday people, it would be [awkward]," Downing said. "I can't express to you the respect, the reverence I have for the way Nathaniel has gone about his business from the moment the switch occurred."

Downing said Hackett walked into his office as soon as the change was made and expressed his full support, and "that the only thing that mattered to him was this offense putting together a good product and us winning football games. He put his ego aside. He is an absolute servant, and it really has been humbling to watch how he's handled this."

The tumultuous events started Tuesday, when coach Robert Saleh was abruptly fired after a 2-3 start. He was planning to demote Hackett and elevate Downing, sources said. That decision fell to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who opted to make the same move in an attempt to fix the offense. The Jets rank 25th in scoring and 27th in yards per game.

If Rodgers was upset by the change, he didn't let on publicly. He said he supported Ulbrich's decision, but there's a difference between supporting and agreeing with it. He said he has a "great relationship" with Downing, calling him a "phenomenal quarterback coach." Downing coaches the quarterbacks, with the title of passing game coordinator.

Downing is mindful of Rodgers' close bond with Hackett. He doesn't think there will be an issue because the group has always worked collaboratively.

"I've been in every meeting that Aaron's been in from a position standpoint, an offensive standpoint, so I think I've kind of learned a different language that way in some regards," Downing said. "Obviously, things are going to come out of my mouth a little differently, so there's going to be a process of figuring out the best way to communicate with him. I want to be an open book to how I can best serve him and every one of our players."

Rodgers is coming off one of the worst games of his career -- three interceptions in a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Downing described it as a blip, saying he expects the four-time MVP to rebound.

Downing said he hasn't decided if he will call plays from the field or the box. He called plays from the field as the Tennessee Titans' coordinator in 2021 and 2022. Hackett had been calling plays from the field, which allowed him to interact with Rodgers between series.