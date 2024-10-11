Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Three key Cincinnati Bengals players are good to go for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Running backs Chase Brown and Zack Moss and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will play after dealing with injuries this week, coach Zac Taylor said after Friday's practice. Moss had been limited through the week with a foot injury. Brown popped up on the injury report following Thursday's practice with a quadricep issue.

However, Taylor indicated it was very minor, which is a good sign for a Bengals team looking to build momentum following a rough start to the season.

"If you have an issue and you see treatment for it, then you're on the injury report," Taylor said. "We do it the right way."

The Bengals (1-5) are in the midst of their worst start to a season since 2019, Taylor's first season. The defense has come under fire after allowing 38 and 41 points in recent losses to Washington and Baltimore, respectively.

Rankins has missed the past three games after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the offseason, Rankins signed a two-year deal worth $24.5 million and was touted for his ability to bring an interior pass rush to the defensive line.

Cincinnati's whole defensive line has battled injuries this season and is next-to-last in the league in sacks per dropback, according to ESPN Research. Taylor said getting Rankins back in the fold will help the entire defense.

"[It's] a huge part," Taylor said. "It's as big as anything."