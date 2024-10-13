Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Veteran Joe Flacco started at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, with usual starter Anthony Richardson relegated to the emergency No. 3 quarterback as he continues to rehab an oblique injury.

Richardson was expected to start after practicing all week and being designated as a full participant Thursday. But Richardson was listed as limited on Friday and, according to coach Shane Steichen, his status was considered a game-time decision.

He missed last Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after sustaining the injury in a high-speed collision in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is active and is playing Sunday.

Pittman has been hampered for several weeks by an unspecified back injury that early last week threatened to significantly interrupt his season. Pittman and team officials were at one point discussing the idea of placing the wide receiver on injured reserve -- which would have sidelined him at least four weeks -- before abruptly reversing course. Pittman was surprisingly on the field for Friday's practice, during which he was designated a full participant.

Wide receiver Josh Downs is also available for the Colts on Sunday after dealing with a toe injury that sidelined him for two practices leading up to the game.