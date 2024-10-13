Texans' Joe Mixon catches 10-yard TD vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Texans offense started their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots rolling as running back Joe Mixon caught a 10-yard touchdown to go up 14-0.
The Texans started the afternoon with a 11-play touchdown drive, capped by a touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to wide receiver Tank Dell, his first receiving touchdown of the season.
Stroud & Co. continued their hot start on their second drive after the defense forced a three-and-out. The offense took possession on the Patriots' 45 yard-line and marched down to the 10-yard line in seven plays. Then Stroud dropped back and found Mixon in the flat and he ran into the end zone untouched.
Welcome back @Joe_MainMixon.
The Texans are without Nico Collins, who is the NFL leader in receiving yards (567) but was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) this week. But the offense hasn't missed a beat to start.