        <
        >

          Texans' Joe Mixon catches 10-yard TD vs. Patriots

          Mixon has missed three games this season with an ankle injury. Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNOct 13, 2024, 05:48 PM
            Close
              DJ Bien-Aime covers the Houston Texans for ESPN. He joined ESPN in July of 2022 after covering the New York Jets. He's a former athlete who finished his college career at Louisville. You can catch DJ on ESPN Radio on his show, "Talkin' Texans."
            Follow on X

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Texans offense started their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots rolling as running back Joe Mixon caught a 10-yard touchdown to go up 14-0.

          The Texans started the afternoon with a 11-play touchdown drive, capped by a touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to wide receiver Tank Dell, his first receiving touchdown of the season.

          Stroud & Co. continued their hot start on their second drive after the defense forced a three-and-out. The offense took possession on the Patriots' 45 yard-line and marched down to the 10-yard line in seven plays. Then Stroud dropped back and found Mixon in the flat and he ran into the end zone untouched.

          The Texans are without Nico Collins, who is the NFL leader in receiving yards (567) but was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) this week. But the offense hasn't missed a beat to start.