BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews provided the biggest highlight in what had been the worst start to the season of his seven-year career.

Andrews caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson late in the second quarter to put the Ravens ahead at 17-10 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday and gave the three-time Pro Bowl player a piece of team history.

Andrews' 41st career touchdown catch tied him with Todd Heap for the most in Ravens history. This has been a tough season for Andrews, who had been Jackson's favorite target. Andrews entered Sunday with 10 catches for 120 yards, his fewest in the first five games of any season. Earlier in the game, Andrews had a Jackson pass bounce off his hands and led to an interception.

But Andrews bounced back with his first touchdown in nearly a year. His last one came Oct. 29 last season at Arizona.