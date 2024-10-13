Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was coming off his second career two-interception game in Denver's win over the Raiders last week, left Sunday's game against the Chargers after one defensive snap.

Surtain was then ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion after he was examined by the Broncos' medical staff as well as the independent neurologist on duty at the game.

On the Chargers' first offensive play from scrimmage -- an incomplete pass from Justin Herbert to Ladd McConkey -- Surtain's right arm got pinned under McConkey as the two fell to the ground. As McConkey rolled over when he hit the ground, Surtain's helmet slammed into the ground at the end of the play.

Surtain immediately put his hands on his helmet and shook his head as the team's medical staff checked him on the field. He walked off the field with the trainers, holding his hands to the sides of his helmet, and was briefly examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline before we went to the locker room.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was, per testing in the league's concussion protocol, officially ruled out for the remainder of the game later in the first quarter. He likely would not be able to move through the league's concussion protocol, even under the quickest of recoveries, in time to play in the Broncos' Thursday night game against the Saints in New Orleans that will open the NFL's Week 7 slate.

Surtain was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week last week after he had two interceptions, one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown, in the 34-18 victory over the Raiders.

The Chargers led the Broncos 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.