CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals received some positive news about two injured starters Monday as free safety Geno Stone and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. appeared to have avoided any significant injuries, according to coach Zac Taylor.

Stone sustained a shin bruise and Brown is day-to-day because of a calf injury. Both were sustained in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns but do not appear major despite Stone and Brown not being able to finish the game.

"[With] both those guys having to come out and miss the game, to see that it's going to be certainly more short-term is positive," Taylor said.

Stone's injury initially appeared to be more severe after he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Sunday. But Stone was able to walk out of the locker room without any assistance. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that X-rays on Stone's injury were negative.

Brown indicated in the locker room after Sunday's win that the issue wasn't severe. He was never downgraded to out after he picked up a right knee injury in the game and spent the rest of the game on the sideline, in uniform, without receiving any treatment.

"We'll see where it gets through every single day this week and go from there," Taylor said regarding Brown's status.

Both had positive moments before their respective injuries. On Sunday, Stone registered his first interceptions with the Bengals since he signed a two-year contract with the team in free agency. Brown entered Week 6 leading the NFL in pass block win rate as a tackle (ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats).

"He's done a really good job," Taylor said. "I think our line has done a really good job."

Cody Ford finished the game at left tackle and is slotted as the starter if Brown can't play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2).

The Bengals (3-4) are looking to get back to a .500 record after starting the season with four losses in their first five games.