HOUSTON -- Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers was rooted in career lows for the Houston Texans, as their pass protection woes continued.

The Texans totaled 55 net passing yards, which was a low for DeMeco Ryans, who's in Year 2 as their head coach. And second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for a career-worst 86 yards. It was a rare performance from Stroud, who averages 262.3 passing yards in his career, but he was sacked four times and pressured on 48% of his dropbacks.

When asked if there would be changes to the offensive line to protect his franchise QB, Ryans said "everything is on the table."

"It has to get fixed," Ryans said. "I know how we're coaching it and what we're asking to be done, and it's just not showing up on the tape. It's not just one person, it's the entire thing. So it's just the entire offense from top to the bottom. We have to get it cleaned up."

It's been a season-long theme for the Texans (5-2). Stroud has the third-most pressured dropbacks (102) in the NFL, and he's been sacked 20 times, tied for third most.

Third downs are when the Texans' blocking regresses the most, as Stroud has been sacked 10 times (tied for second most), been pressured 46 times -- 10 more than the next quarterback -- with the time to pressure being 2.39 (third quickest).

Still, Stroud has the most first downs on third downs (31) as the Texans are 14th in third-down conversion (40%).

"We have a lot of things to clean up when it comes to our protection, and it's everyone involved -- O-line, tight ends, backs. It's everybody working together, being on the same page and just getting it done," Ryans said. "We've had multiple weeks where the same things have hurt us multiple times, so we have to get it fixed, starting with the coaches and down to the players on finishing and executing."

With the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) traveling to Houston on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), this could be a crucial AFC South game come season's end. The Texans defeated the Colts, 29-27, in the opener, so a sweep against their divisional foe would give them cushion in the standings, but a loss would have them tied.

The Colts have generated pressure on 28% of drop backs (third fewest) this season, but in Week 1 against the Texans, they sacked Stroud four times.

"We understand we'll see some of those same looks, some of the exotic looks that their front gave us for our offensive line. We just have to communicate better and just anticipate better," Ryans said after the Week 1 win. "We've got to put on film that we can handle that and handle it properly. Although we were really good in the run game, the pass protection has to step up. There's too many times where someone touched the quarterback, our quarterback yesterday, it just can't happen."

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked four times on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Dan Powers/USA TODAY Network

Sounds familiar doesn't it?

Stroud has been hit 60 times this season on dropbacks, tied for third most, and the offensive line has not put on film that they can handle stunts from opposing defenses.

"[The Packers] rush as one. They have a lot of twist game upfront so the more that they twist and turn we just have to settle a little bit and just try to level it off," Stroud said. "But I thought they did a good job sitting in their stunts. We just have to be better in protection, and I have to be better at getting the ball out on time. It is a multitude of things."

Stroud faced four unblocked pressures with one resulting in a sack in the Week 7 loss, and on the year, he's seen 19 unblocked pressures (tied for fifth most).

The Packers' defensive backs were able to sit on routes because they knew the ball had to come out fast. The receiving trio of Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs combined for 34 yards on 12 targets, and none of them averaged more than two yards of separation, according to Next Gen Stats.

"I said during the week we got a lot of horses in the stable," said Diggs, who finished with 23 yards on five catches. "We got to find a way to make that happen. There's too much talent on the outside to be having 55 passing yards -- er, 86, whatever the f--- it was. Excuse my language. We just got to play better."

Houston was also playing without the leading receiver in the NFL coming into Week 7 in Nico Collins, as he's slated to miss at least two more games after being placed on injured reserve.

But all is not lost with the offensive line. Running back Joe Mixon finished with 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Packers, and his 100.3 rushing yards per game (in four games) ranks third in the NFL.

Mixon, in his second game back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss three games, and the rushing attack outgained the pass offense for the second straight game. It's not an ideal trend, but unless the offensive line can find ways to protect Stroud, this may be Houston's reality.

"We've just got to communicate better," left tackle Laremy Tunsil said. "All five guys have to be on the same page."